Eyota man stuck overnight at Chicago airport because of flight cancellations

(KTTC) -- American Airlines continues to experience flight cancellations and delays.

The issue had an Eyota man stuck at the Chicago O'hare International (ORD) airport for 16 hours before he's able to fly back to the Rochester International Airport (RST).

"I was flying into Chicago O'Hare from Phoenix, and then I'm supposed to connect to Rochester. And while I was in the air coming from Phoenix, they emailed me. And when I landed, I got the email, saying, my flight was canceled," said Franklin Merchant, Eyota resident.

Franklin Merchant talked to KTTC while he was waiting in the customer service line at ORD.

"I can't see the end of the line. So about a 150 [people]," he said. "They have one [customer service] desk open, with one person at the desk for information."

He was told the cancelation cause involved the weather.

"At first, she said it was congestion with [air] traffic congestion and then said it was weather-related. That's when she said that they wouldn't be able to help me out with any vouchers or any other stuff. But she could try to get me within 300 miles off, which is ironic because where I'm at is like 350 miles from Rochester," Merchant said.

He was supposed to land in Rochester around 8:20 P.M. on Wednesday night. His new flight gets leaves ORD at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday.

"I'm sleeping at the airport because I'm not paying $100 plus dollars Chicago O'Hare airport prices for a hotel," Merchant said.

He said he's had other flight issues with American Airlines before this incident and that this will likely be his last time booking with them.

"They're not taking care of the customers the way they could. That's the biggest thing I'm seeing a is a problem. They shut down a counter and put one person at a counter for hundreds of people. That's not good, That's pretty bad," he said.