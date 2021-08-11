Fire blocks portion of residential neighborhood in Kasson

KASSON, Minn (KTTC) -- Mantorville Fire was on the scene of a garage fire in a residential neighborhood in Kasson.

They responded around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of 2nd Street Southwest.

Our reporter at the scene said the block is partially blocked off as firefighters continue to put the fire out.

UPDATE 6:34 a.m. -- Crews have left the scene just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

