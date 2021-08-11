Heart of the city project continues with sculpture installed downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A new piece of artwork entered downtown Rochester Wednesday, and it stands 28 feet tall.

The sculpture named "A Not So Private Sky" treats its viewers to nearly 20 dice-shaped objects, called dodecahedrons, stacked into a tower.

Patrick Seeb, Executive Director of Destination Medical Center, expressed his excitement for the placing of the sculpture.

"Today, we are advancing the project called Heart of the City by installing a new piece of public art. That has been in the works for several months and now it's fully complete and being installed," Seeb said. "It's this beautiful stainless steel piece that is designed for people to interact with the surroundings around them."

But the impact of "A Not So Private Sky" goes far beyond what meets the eye.

In fact, the piece was largely constructed on the interests of Inigo Maglano-Ovalie, the artist, in elements like the climate and the atmosphere which the public all have an investment in.

"The dodecahedron is in one way or another related to carbon, and this piece is called "A Not So Private Sky" which in a sense is kind of referring to everything that's above it, the fact that we all have something at stake and ownership," Maglano-Ovalie said.

The downtown project will continue with the laying of the engraved bricks from the long poem titled "A Song for Water."

"Each of the pieces stand alone onto themselves, but together they really create a more comprehensive, cohesive whole," Seeb said.