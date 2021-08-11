Humidity levels drop today; bright, mild weather is ahead

Falling humidity today

A warm, tropical air mass continues to build northward into the region ahead of a cold front that is approaching from the northwest. We'll have to deal with areas of fog for the early part of the day before the front moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley, triggering a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. The sparse activity will then migrate eastward as the front exits the area and sunshine will then dominate the afternoon hours. If you've been unhappy with the rich, heavy, steamy humidity there is good news. Humidity levels will drop off throughout the afternoon as west winds work to draw in drier air from the Plains. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s which is a few degrees above the seasonal average.

A pleasant Thursday

A reinforcing shot of cooler, drier air will work its way into the region Thursday as another cold front swings through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with high temperatures in the lower 80s and a slight northwest breeze that will occasionally reach 15 miles per hour.

A beautiful weekend

A large area of high pressure will settle in from Friday and the weekend, bringing bright, quiet, comfortable weather to the area. Expect sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s for Friday and Saturday with readings in the lower 80s by Sunday afternoon. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s, so you may be able to the air conditioning a break for quite a while.

Seasonably warm next week

The upcoming week will feature more of that seasonably warm weather, or in other words, high temperatures will be right around 80 degrees all week. The only decent chance for rain with be next Thursday when a weak cold front looks to trigger scattered thunderstorms.