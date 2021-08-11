Inside the numbers of current COVID surge

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With the latest surge of COVID-19, questions surrounding vaccine efficacy continue to come up. Health experts are working to halt hesitancy.

"Although we're in a fourth wave of this, the vaccine effectiveness is going to make this less severe for the hospitalizations than prior waves," said Mayo Clinic Doctor John O'Horo on Tuesday.

"But it's really up to the public now to decide where this goes," said Graham Briggs of Olmsted County Public Health last week. "We are seeing both here and nationally that transmission is really being driven through people that are unvaccinated."

Cases continue to rise. In spite of more than 80% of Olmsted County's population being fully vaccinated, transmission is considered substantially high in the area as per CDC guidelines. A county is considered in the high transmission ranking if it sees 100 cases per 100,000 people, which is less than 1%.

Transmission rates may prompt a potential return to masking and other restrictions:

"We also are finding that there are some breakthroughs, and do we really want that to happen either?" said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton last week.

"I think this is one of those things where we have a lot of experts who are looking at this information. It's saying there is a substantial chance you could be exposed to COVID," said Briggs last week.

With all of this concern surrounding breakthrough infections, we are looking closer at the numbers:

Per CDC data, as of August 2nd, 2021, of the 164 million Americans fully vaccinated, there have been a total of 7,525 breakthrough cases resulting in hospitalization. That's a .0045% chance of hospitalization, nationwide, for vaccinated individuals.

There have been around 1,500 fatal cases from that number, which is 19% of those breakthrough case hospitalizations.

Looking at the Minnesota, as of July 11, there were 5,600 total breakthrough cases. 517 of those resulted in hospitalization, which is .017%.

Three million Minnesotans are fully vaccinated, which is 68% of the eligible population.