Minnesota man arrested on suspicion of South Dakota homicide

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota man has been arrested in connection with a 2019 homicide in eastern South Dakota. Clay County, Minnesota, Sheriff Mark Empting says an 18-year-old man from Moorhead is being held on a first degree murder charge out of Watertown, South Dakota. Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson says officers apprehended the man after they were notified that an arrest warrant had been issued in South Dakota. KVRR-TV says Watertown police reported in 2019 that a 16-year-old Moorhead boy was suspected of causing the death of 43-year-old Dawn Meyer as he attempted suicide. Police says the boy was driving a car when he slammed into an SUV on U.S. Highway 212 as Meyer was on her way to work.