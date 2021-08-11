Mother convicted in highway crash that killed her son

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A woman who was speeding before a crash that killed her 10-year-old son has been convicted of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in Outagamie County Circuit Court. Crystal Draheim pleaded no contest to the charge Tuesday. A reckless driving charge was dismissed in exchange for the plea. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old Kaukauna mother was driving 86 mph in a 55 mph speed zone seconds before the May 2019 crash that killed Noah Taylor. According to a criminal complaint, traffic was backed up on Highway 15 in the town of Ellington as motorists waited for a truck to turn left. Draheim’s vehicle crashed into a pickup truck before being deflected head-on into a school bus.