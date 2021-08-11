Polish ruling party loses majority amid rift over media bill

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling right-wing party has lost its parliamentary majority after a coalition partner announced it was leaving the government. The development Wednesday comes amid a rift over a bill which the junior partner party views as an attack on media freedom. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki kicked out a deputy prime minister who is the head of that party. The small party said Wednesday that it was formally leaving Morawiecki’s government, taking with it the coalition’s slim majority in parliament. The ruling Law and Justice party still plans to hold a vote later on Wednesday on legislation that is widely viewed as a effort to silence U.S.-owned broadcaster that is critical of the government.