Report confirms helicopter hit power lines before fatal crash near Elgin

ELGIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has issued it's report on a helicopter crash near Elgin that took a life last month.

A 40-year-old pilot from Texas was killed in a crop dusting accident on July 19. Witnesses say the helicopter had been in the area for most of the day spraying crops when its blades got caught in power lines, crashed and started on fire.

The report goes into greater detail saying that after two successful passes over the power lines, the pilot then went under the power lines where the helicopter got caught.

A witness was nearby in a pole barn when he heard a loud boom and the barn shook. He then exited the barn to see smoke rising where the helicopter crashed in a corn field.

The witness rushed to the scene with his father to see the helicopter engulfed in flames.

The NTSB included photos in the report that show how badly the helicopter was damaged. Debris was spread over a 300 foot area between the powerlines and the main wreckage.

Most of the cabin and the cockpit were destroyed in the fire.

The post-accident examination did not reveal any evidence of a mechanical malfunction of the helicopter or its engine that would have precluded normal flight.