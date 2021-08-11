Rochester man pleads not guilty in March 2019 murder of Garad Roble

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- One of the the men charged for the murder of Garad Roble pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Ayub Iman was one of two arrested in 2019 on second-degree murder charges after being accused of shooting Garad Roble and leaving his body on a gravel road just outside of Rochester.

Roble suffered gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen and deputies found at least ten pistol shell casings at the scene. Investigators believe the gun that was used in the murder was later found under a bridge in Northwest Rochester.

The other man who was arrested for the murder of Roble, Muhidin Abukar, pleaded not guilty in 2020 with charges of second-degree murder with intent.

Investigators revealed that Iman was driving the car that Abukar and Roble were seen getting into in March 2019.

Iman's trial is set to begin in February of next year.