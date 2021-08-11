As delta spreads, Southwest doesn’t see profitable quarter

Southwest Airlines says it may not be profitable in its third quarter and now foresees operating revenue for the period coming in lower than previously expected as it deals with rising concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases. The airline said in a regulatory filing that it was profitable in July, but believes the recent negative effects of the pandemic on August and September revenue trends will make it difficult to be profitable in the third quarter, without accounting for the benefit of temporary salaries and wages cost relief provided by payroll support program proceeds.