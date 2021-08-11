Sunny and quiet weather ahead

High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Another cold front will sweep across the area bringing gusty northwesterly winds. Winds Thursday will be around 10-15 mph during the afternoon. With the pass of another cold front and high-pressure settling in; low humidity is likely through the weekend.

Dew points will drop through the afternoon on Thursday into the middle and lower 50s. That is where our dew points should stay through Sunday. We'll see an increase in humidity next Monday but that should not translate into rain chances on Monday. We should be able to stay dry through the next 5-7 days.

With high pressure dominating the region over the next 5 days, mostly sunny skies are expected through Sunday. Dew points will increase Monday and Tuesday which could lead to partly sunny skies in the mid-to-late afternoon hours.

Nick