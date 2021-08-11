Warehouse destroyed by fire in Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) — A large warehouse fire in Fort Atkinson forced neighbors to evacuate and sent some of the 150 firefighters battling the blaze to the hospital with heat-related medical issues. The fire Tuesday destroyed the warehouse as thick black smoke billowed from the blaze fed by burning tires stored in the building. Emergency personnel from five counties were called to help fight the blaze. Fire Chief Daryl Rausch says firefighters worked in 20-minute shifts due to the intensity of the heat. Some firefighters overcome by the heat were treated at the scene and some were taken to a local hospital.