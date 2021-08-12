Austin Police need help locating murder suspect

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Austin Police Department is still seeking help from the public in locating Me'Darian "Solid" Ledale McGruder.

The 27-year-old is wanted for second-degree murder in connection to the July 31, 2021 homicide that killed 20-year-old Tyesha Gills.

Officers say McGruder shot Tyesha Gills. She was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, where she later died.

Anyone with information about McGruder's whereabouts should contact the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400 (1) or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online Submit a Tip or www.crimestoppersmn.org.