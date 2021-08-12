Baseball player portrayed in “Field of Dreams” movie has Rochester ties

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The anticipated "Field of a Dreams" baseball game between the Yankees and White Sox was held on Tuesday.

A player portrayed in the Field of Dreams movie that the game was based off, has ties to Minnesota.

Courtesy: History of Olmsted County

Archibald "Moonlight" Graham played a significant role in the film.

However, his baseball career was for a short period of time. He was a player for the New York Giants.

"He played a total of one inning in Major League Baseball. He didn't even come to bat at all," said Kevin Whaley, History of Olmsted County Collections Manager. "And then when they were sending him back down to the minors he instead chose to go to medical school."

He settled in Chisolm, Minnesota as he continued his love for medicine.

Courtesy: Minnesota Discovery Center

"He was the school physician here for several decades. So there is a whole generation of kids who knew him as "Doc" Graham. Not the baseball player, but as the friendly physician who would administer their vaccine shots every school year," said Christopher Welter, Minnesota Discover Center archivist.

And one of those young children, who received care from Graham in Chisholm, is Rochester resident was Jane Komidor.

"When I was about six I became very very ill with the measles. And I was confined to the house in the dark. And Dr. Graham came every day and made house calls. And I remember waking up and he was sitting on the chair next to me holding my hand. Telling me that I was going to be okay," she said.

She said his love for people made him a memorable person in the town.

"Dr. Graham cared about everybody. He made sure that if you wanted to play basketball, that he would provide the basketball shoes. He made sure that the children ate. That they had milk," Komidor said.

He had a very soft spot for children.

"And one of the most impressive memories I have was all of the eyeglasses that he was able to get for free. If a child needed eyeglasses he would have them come to his little office or he would bring them to school and try them on. And if you could see through them, you could keep them," she said.

Komidor said there is symbolism between Graham and his portrayal in the movie that helps make his memory and legacy strong for the town of Chisolm.

"I feel that he gave people in their life that 'Field of Dreams.' That hope to come from a small town, maybe to come from a poor background. And when you hear the words, 'If you build it, they will come,' that's how he was," she said

Graham married a Rochester woman named Alecia Madden. There's no record if the couple had any children. He died in 1965 in Chisolm at 89 years old.

He is buried next to his wife at the Calvary Cemetary in Rochester.

On his tombstone, there were eight baseballs. One with the words written, "Go the distance."

The tombstone also had coins scattered around it. Komidor said Graham would always put change in people's pockets.