Canadian justice lawyer says Huawei CFO was dishonest

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian justice department lawyer told an extradition hearing the dishonesty of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies put a bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges. The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. It says Meng, 49, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran. A justice department lawyer says was dishonest about Huawei’s relationship with Skycom during a meeting with a HSBC executive.