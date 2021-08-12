Clear skies tonight should help to view the Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower continues tonight with another peak viewing! We've hit the peak of the meteor shower the Wednesday and now Thursday night. The viewing will be best after midnight until the early dawn hours Friday morning. The rate of meteors will be around 60-70 per hour which is almost one meteor per minute through the night Thursday.

If you're looking to view the meteors tonight try to get away from city lights as much as possible! With it being the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, you can look in any direction in the sky to view!

This photo came in from Don Borland of a meteor last night while he was at Whitewater State Park!

Weather conditions across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa will be near perfect conditions the next 5-7 days. High temperatures will be steady in the middle and upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Dew points will stay in the middle 50s through Sunday keeping humidity levels down. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s most nights over this 7-day stretch. Right now, I don't see any rain chances over the next week.

Nick