Conservative activist lawyer sues Roger Stone for defamation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The conservative activist lawyer that sued China for $20 trillion over the coronavirus pandemic has now filed a defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump ally Roger Stone. The lawsuit Larry Klayman filed in Palm Beach County, Florida, is over comments Stone posted on Gab, a social media site popular with right-wing extremists. Stone said Klayman is a “warped former lawyer” who was convicted of molesting his children. Klayman’s law license is active in Florida, though it was suspended in Washington, D.C. The lawsuit said the allegation of inappropriate sexual contact with his children was a false claim made during a messy divorce and Klayman was never charged with a crime.