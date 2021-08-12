Crumbl Cookie staff busy ahead of Rochester opening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Staff at the popular cookie bakery Crumbl Cookie are gearing up for its grand opening in Rochester Friday.

On Thursday, the store at 2665 Commerce drive NW Suite 200, held a soft opening as people funneled through the doors to find out what the bakery has to offer.

The company was founded by two cousins in Utah in 2017. The bakery is known for its new cookie flavors that come out every Sunday.

Employees will be working overnight into the morning to get ready for Friday morning when doors open at 8 a.m.

