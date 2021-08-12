Diver’s body recovered off coast of Florida Panhandle

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a free diver’s body has been recovered from the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida Panhandle. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says dive team members found the 31-year old man’s body Thursday in about 75 feet of water near a reef about two miles southwest of Destin Pass. The experienced free diver was spearfishing near Mack’s Reef Wednesday afternoon when witnesses said he went down and never resurfaced. Multiple agencies searched the area until nightfall and then resumed Thursday morning. Officials say no signs of trauma were found on the diver. An autopsy will determine an official cause of death.