Diversity Council holds 32nd annual celebration

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester's Diversity Council held its 32nd annual celebration at the History Center of Olmsted County this evening.

Dancers, drummers and food trucks were a part of the festivities.

The event, which was co-sponsored by Winona State University, celebrated community members who have contributed to fostering inclusive environment in the Rochester area.

Heidi Wilkins, Diversity Council Education and Outreach Manager, explained the significance of highlighting these community members.

"I think that doing diversity work is a really thankless job sometimes," Wilkins said. "So once a year we can recognize the people that are putting in the work to really make changes in the community, I think, is really important."

