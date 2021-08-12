Federal Delegation talks drought concerns with visit to impacted farm

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Drought conditions continue to cause issues for farmers in Minnesota. The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack made a stop in Cannon Falls Thursday to discuss problems and solutions. He was joined by Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith along with Representative Angie Craig.

"I think we all know what we're up against right now," said Klobuchar.

The most recent numbers from the drought assessment monitor shows 77% of Minnesota is experiencing severe drought and 42% dealing with extreme drought.

With Minnesota as one of the top states in agricultural exports, this delegation of federal leaders says they are doing everything they can to assist farmers.

"Flexibility for the grazing and haying on the CRP lands. The use of the existing programs from the livestock forge program which allows assistance for hay. The help you can get even transporting water," stated Klobuchar.

"We need to figure out what we're going to do as a country because we are starting to see these extreme weather events over and over again," Representative Craig said.

All four agricultural leaders say the current farm bill is not adequate enough to deal with current drought conditions.

"It's fairly clear we have to take a look at CRP and see whether or not there can be additional flexibilities that could be put into the program that gives me more capacity than I have had," said Tom Vilsack, the United States Secretary of Agriculture.

Vilsack says they are also looking at the packing and stockyards act by making it easier to identify violations.

"Looking at ways in which we can provide a very bright and clear line about what an unfair practice is, what a discriminatory practice is," stated Vilsack.

Recently, a $500 million effort was announced in the form of grants and loans to a new processing capacity.

"Now that doesn't help you today, but it's going to help you over time," Vilsack said.

"Despite the drought, despite the challenges, because I think agriculture is going to be at the leading edge of leading this country in a different direction in terms of climate," stated Vilsack.

Vilsack and his team are starting to look at the 2023 farm bill.

To stay up to date on the U.S. drought monitor, a map can be accessed here.