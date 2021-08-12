Man pleads guilty to going on racial tirade

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Burnsville man has pleaded guilty to embarking on a racially-fueled tirade. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 40-year-old Jason Gerardy entered his plea Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court to first-degree property damage. Prosecutors agreed to drop a felony threat of violence count in return. According to the charges, Gerardy told officers he smashed windows on two of his father’s cars after an argument and broke the window of a Muslim man’s car in November 2019 because “he’s a (racial slur) and doesn’t pay taxes.” He’s set to be sentenced Oct. 5.