Mayo Clinic announces return of visitor restrictions in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Mayo Clinic said they are reinstating visitor policy restrictions in Rochester beginning on Monday, Aug. 16 due to the ongoing spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

Visitors will be screened for respiratory illness, wear a mask for the entirety of their visit and be required to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Visitors who do not comply will be asked to leave.

Details on the new restrictions are listed below:

Inpatient settings

Patients may have two visitors.

Visitors may not be rotated and must be at least five years of age or older.

All visitors will be provided with a visitor ID badge.

For adult care areas, visitors will not be allowed to physically sleep overnight in a patient room unless approved by hospital leadership.

Any exceptions to the visitor policy will be reviewed and approved by hospital leadership or appointed designee.

Visitor badges must be worn throughout the entirety of the visit.

Outpatient settings

Patients can have two visitors.

There are no age or rotation restrictions.

Mayo Clinic also states that signage will be posted at all points of entry into the hospital, clinic and Emergency Department.