Minnesota hits 70% vaccination goal

ST.PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Governor Tim Walz announced on Thursday that Minnesota has surpassed 70% of people 16 years and older with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Minnesota has administered six million total doses and the number of first doses administered per week is up 129% from one month ago.

“Minnesotans are continuing to answer the urgent call and do their part to end this pandemic,” said Governor Walz. “The data is clear: vaccines are our key to fighting COVID-19 and the Delta variant, and millions of Minnesotans rolled up their sleeves to protect themselves, their families, and their communities. While we are making progress, there is no time to waste in making sure every Minnesotan who can get the shot does so. It will save lives.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota currently leads the Midwest in the percentage of overall population who have completed their vaccination series (54.4%).

Minnesota is still one of only two Midwestern states to have reached President Joe Biden's goal to get 70% of adults 18 and older with at least one dose by July 4.

Minnesotan's who get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination now until August 15 can get a $100 Visa gift card. Reward requests must be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Health at mn.gov/covid19/100/ by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021.