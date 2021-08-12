NASA facility in Ohio named for native son Neil Armstrong

SANDSUKY, Ohio (AP) — A NASA research facility in Ohio has been renamed after astronaut Neil Armstrong. The state’s U.S. senators led the efforts to change the name of the NASA Plum Brook Station in Sandusky to the Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility. Armstrong was born and grew up in Ohio and and returned shortly after he became the first man to walk on the moon. Republican Rob Portman says he talked about renaming the research station with Armstrong shortly before his death. But Armstrong wasn’t comfortable with the attention it would bring. NASA and Armstrong’s family later supported the idea.