Police identify officer shot at apartment building

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Police in Oconto Falls have identified an officer who was shot last week at an apartment building. WLUK-TV reports Nicole Blaskowski was shot Friday while responding to a report of a kidnapping at the building. The police department says Blaskowski is married and has three children. According to a criminal complaint, she was shot while trying to calm down the suspect, 29-year-old Alisha Kocken. The two fought and Kocken grabbed Blaskowski’s gun and fired it three times, hitting Blaskowski in the head. Blaskowski was taken to a hospital in Green Bay. She has since been released. Kocken faces nine charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide.