Q and A with University of Minnesota’s Dr. Michael Osterholm

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As the Delta variant continues to surge, we continue to question what comes next. Minnesota's own COVID expert, The Director for Infectious Disease and Policy at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Michael Osterholm, predicted the impacts of the Delta surge earlier this year. Dr. Osterholm spoke with KTTC to give his take and expertise on these unknowns.

Q: You were predicting this Delta surge earlier this year. You were warning some states were opening things up too soon, etc; Did we open up and return to "normal" too early?

Dr. Osterholm: "One of the things we have to understand, is what we are actually doing to control this virus and what it's doing on its own. Clearly, earlier this year I saw that as a country we had so many people vulnerable to its infection. They were people who even with additional vaccination still left us with 90 million people as of this past month who could be vaccinated and haven't been. That is more than enough human wood for this coronavirus forest fire to burn. So to me, it was inevitable that we would see a surge like this. And it was also based off of what we saw happening around the world. The same situation where countries had three four and fives surges and each time, very challenging. I don't know to an extent that I can say its opening up that made this happen. We've seen the virus take off despite what we are doing and we've seen the virus numbers drop precipitous despite what we are doing. And clearly vaccine has had a major impact in terms of reducing severe illness and hospitalizations. But even then it's only had limited impact on just the number of new infections. If one looks at countries like the United Kingdom, that are much more vaccinated than even we are, they saw this very phenomena. Cases go up, cases down quickly, you can't attribute to any one aspect to what happened on something we did or opened up. I think this is the challenge we have. Vaccines are really the only tool that we have right now, besides distancing that will really make a difference."

A: The school year is quickly approaching. What is your take on mask mandates for schools and what do we do with children who cannot get vaccinated?

Dr. Osterholm: "Well this is a real challenge. We have to understand the variant we are dealing with now is not the same one that many of the studies that were done, showing very low risk of transmission in schools last year, actually were done. And so I think that what we have to understand now, is that with both Alpha and Delta we have demonstrated as variants increasing transmission between kids, by kids, for kids and we surely can expect to see major outbreaks in schools with transmission, just by kids transmitting to kids. Mississippi which opened schools last week. In the first week reported over a thousand cases in schools. And I think this is just a harbor of what's to come for us.

In terms of masking, I think masking is important. We have to have adequate masking. This is an aerosol transmission virus. And frankly, we need the very high level of masking protection. Which there is only limitable availability for children to actually have that. There are KN95 masks that are available online that actually do fit for children's faces that attach behind the ears. They are not as good a N95s, that we urge adults to use, but that the best that we can do right now. I think the idea of crowding and ventilation of schools is still a big challenge. The CDC guidelines are clearly outdated. When they said you can be six or even three feet apart. With these aerosols we knew that's different. If you wanna understand an aerosol, go stand in a room with someone who is smoking and whatever you are using to protect yourself, and if you can still smell the smoke, then you know you don't have adequate protection. Knowing that cigarette smoke for example can also go long distances. You can be walking down the street and smell it and it realize could be someone walking twenty feet in front you of you're downwind. So, we have a challenge limiting transmission in schools like this because respiratory protection is lagging in terms of what we need to have for kids."

Q: Should kids be back in the classroom?

Dr. Osterholm: "The issue at risk right now with the kids, is obviously such a difficult issue. There are parents that are adamant that they shouldn't go to school because of this risk. There are parents that are adamant that their children must be in school. We've seen how divisive that has been. I will just tell you straight out, we will see outbreaks in schools and likely many schools will need to shut down programs because of the number of cases or the number of children in quarantine, because they've been exposed to cases. I think over the course of next month this is a really a challenge. I think schools will need to have both prepare for in class materials as well as online. Now we all want our kids in school. We want them in school but the bottom line is that its going to be very hard with this Delta variant."

Q: Do cloth masks offer adequate protection?

Dr. Osterholm: "Protection is a relative term. What I mean by that, imagine you are in an old car that only had a seatbelt. I would tell you to buckle up and use it. Its the best you got. Or, you now have a modern 2021 car that basically has a seatbelt harness, it has airbags, it has a collapsible body frame, it has a computer on board to slow the vehicle for impending crash, it has shard glass meaning you wont get cut with glass pieces. I would say man, that's what you should today to protect yourself form collision. If all you have is a seatbelt use them. If you have these other aspects, use them."



Q: Should more businesses, universities and events be requiring proof of vaccination or positive antibodies?

Dr. Osterholm: "I am a very strong supporter of mandates that they are effective. Meaning there aren't very many loopholes where people can get out of it. I realize that there is a great debate between making someone short of than lose a privilege or access to some kind of service get vaccinated I understand that that is surely a challenged. But this is about the community. This is about protecting the community, it's not just about protecting you. You may decide it's your right to get intoxicated and get behind the wheel of a car. We have laws to prevent you from doing that. Surely you'd like to protect yourself, but its also about protecting others on the roads. To me this is very akin to that where basically you're trying to protect the community . The more people who are not vaccinated the more they will be, in fact, apart of the ongoing transmission of this virus. Also, we are seeing major challenges right now in many parts of the country with access to adequate healthcare. Why? Because health scare systems are on the verge of breaking that's the words from health administrators in this country. Not from me. I think that's really important we want to make certain that we are not over stressing the health care system in a way that means people have a heart attacks have to sit in emergency room for 12 hours waiting for a bed. That's not what we want to do. I'm for getting people vaccinated in any way we can. To me that plays in to the entire concept that we need to take care of our communities as well as individuals."

Q: What happened to herd immunity?

Dr. Osterholm: "Some of us have been skeptical of herd immunity for a long, long time. Myself, one of them. This is a very highly infectious virus. And its such that that together with what be waning immunity over time that we are now we are looking at very carefully at vaccine what happens after 6, 7 months, do you need to get a booster dose, how about the people that have had problem responding, such as those whoa re immune suppressed, immune deficiencies. Today the FDA approved them to get a third dose. I've never accepted the fact that you can incentive your way out of this, but we can surely do a lot to reduce the impact. Just know that countries like Israel or the United Kingdom, which is much, much more vaccinated than we are, and they still have challenges. Because even with that smaller amount left with individuals, transmission is still happening. In the United States right now, we estimate that 90 million Americans who are eligible for vaccine have not gotten vaccinated. Think about how many people that is. That's more than enough wood for this coronavirus forest fire to burn. And keep burning hot. I think we are a long ways from recognizing the virus to stop circulating because we have so many people immune. We are just going to have to bite the bullet, and realize we still need to get people vaccinated. But, we still need to be mindful of what that means in the future. I think we are likely to see surges again, fall winter, what coming. This is not the last surge we will experience. They may be less severe but they're going to happen."

Q: What do you think of vaccine incentives? Do they work?

Dr. Osterholm: "I'm for incentives and I'm also for de-incentives. And what I mean by that, we have evidence today, that if you take something away from someone for not getting vaccinated, that too has a big impact. For example, businesses that are open, such as restaurants, bars, if you had to be required to have show proof for vaccination status or positive antibody before you come into that location, that would cause people to say, 'wait a minute, I don't want to be left out you."

Q: What about booster shots?

Dr. Osterholm: "We're learning more about these vaccines everyday. How they work in terms of protection. Not in terms of safety. The safety data is clear and compelling. So, this isn't a reason for someone to not get vaccinated. But, for example, we didn't have sufficient data, over time, how protective is this over six or ten months And we are learning that. And so, its what I call corrected science, continues to happen. We learn more information and we incorporate that into that we are doing again. We learn more information again and we incorporate that into what we are doing. I think in the next few months, there's going to be a lot of attention paid to how the vaccines are working over time. Which vaccines, among who. And those will be some of the issues that will then drive the polices."