Rights group says Hamas rockets at Israel a clear war crime

4:21 am National news from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Human Rights Watch says the thousands of rockets fired by the Palestinian militant group Hamas during the 11-day war with Israel in May “violated the laws of war and amount to war crimes.” The New York-based group said Thursday that it investigated Hamas rocket attacks that killed 12 civilians in Israel, as well as a misfired rocket that killed seven Palestinians inside the Gaza Strip. It says that Palestinian armed groups “flagrantly violated the laws-of-war” during the recent conflict and said the failure by Israel and Palestinian groups to investigate alleged war crimes underscores the need of an International Criminal Court probe. 

Associated Press

