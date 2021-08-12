Rochester woman named Minnesota Teacher of the Year 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Century High School teacher has been named Minnesota Teacher of the Year 2021 from Education Minnesota.

Natalia Benjamin is a high school English learner and ethnic studies teacher at Century High School.

She has been a teacher at Century since 2015. She is the first teacher from the Rochester Public School District and the first Latinx to win the award.

According to Education Minnesota, Benjamin is a native Spanish speaker and also grew up speaking, reading and writing French while attending a French school in Guatemala City. She learned to speak English as a teenager.

She has her bachelor's degree in molecular biology and master's degree in language acquisition and teaching from Brigham Young University in Utah.

Benjamin has held leadership positions within Century High School and RPS.

Education Minnesota is an 86,000-member statewide educators union. Candidates for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers, Early Childhood and Family Education (ECFE) teachers and Adult Basic Education (ABE) teachers from public or private schools.

An independent selection committee made up of Minnesota leaders in education, business and government choose the teacher of the year.