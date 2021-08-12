RPS teacher discusses Minnesota 2021 teacher of the year victory

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Natalia Benjamin earned Minnesota Teacher of the Year Honors for 2021. She is the first educator in Rochester to do so, And the first LatinX woman to achieve the feat as well.

"I'm doing my best to advocate for my students. I'm constantly learning and trying to take more professional development classes, trying to grow as an educator," said Benjamin, an ethnic studies teacher at Century High School.

"Because of her experience growing up in Guatemala and having to learn French and then having to learn English, I think that helped her be a better educator in our American school system here," said Will Ruffin II, the RPS executive director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Benjamin credited her family for instilling the value of education in her at a very young age, which inspired her to teach herself.

"Education was very valued in my house. My grandpa made lots of sacrifices for him to acquire his bachelor's degree as an accountant, and so did my father. He made lots of sacrifices for him to get his education, and so education was something that was always valued in my home," said Benjamin.

Her colleague Will Ruffin II, wrote one of her letters of recommendation to Education Minnesota. He talked about the importance of her involvement in the community, and the fact that she resonates with students of many backgrounds.

"Whenever you have a student in a classroom that can relate to their teacher, their experience is usually exponentially positive," said Ruffin II. "When I say everything, she's in so many different committees. Locally as far as the school district, and statewide.

Benjamin says her commitment to the students was what allowed her and her fellow teachers to flourish at RPS, even during distance learning.

"Through distance learning, we always had some minutes to connect with students at the beginning of class, and to have time for people to share what's happening to their lives and just making sure that we all share about our experiences," said Benjamin.