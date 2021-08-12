Sudan signs deal with ICC to get justice for Darfur victims

CAIRO (AP) — A top prosecutor for the International Criminal Court says Sudan has signed an agreement with the tribunal to move forward in the cases against those accused of atrocities in the Darfur region. That includes the country’s former President Omar al-Bashir. Prosecutor Karim Khan told reporters on Thursday that he’d also be deploying a full-time team from his office to Sudan. The developments come as Sudan’s government continues to hold al-Bashir in prison. The ICC issued a warrant for him on war crimes charges more than a decade ago. The agreement raises further the possibility of al-Bashir being tried in The Hague, an issue that remains controversial in Sudan.