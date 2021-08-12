SUV linked to fatal road rage incident possibly found

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) -- Police in a Twin Cities suburb say they have found an SUV that matches the description of the one driven by the person who fatally shot a man in a suspected road rage incident.

Plymouth police say investigators are currently processing the vehicle to gather possible evidence.

The development comes about a month after 56-year-old Jay Boughton was shot in the head as he drove his son home from a baseball game on Highway 169.

His vehicle crashed in the parking lot of a nearby apartment building where his 15-year-old son gave his father CPR.