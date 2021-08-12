Tony Bennett cancels fall and winter touring dates in 2021

Tony Bennett has canceled his fall and winter 2021 tour dates. The legendary crooner is pulling out of concerts in New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Arizona, Oklahoma and Canada. Ticket holders should check with the local venues for information regarding refunds. Bennet, who just turned 95, teamed up with Lady Gaga for two nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall last week. The concerts were filmed for broadcast at a later date. Bennett’s family revealed earlier this year that the 19-time Grammy-winner was diagnosed with dementia in 2016.