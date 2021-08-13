Algeria orders probe into mob lynching linked to wildfires

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s official news agency APS says a prosecutor has ordered an investigation into the circumstances of the lynching death of a man accused of setting fires that devastated the region. Wildfires in Algeria have killed at least 69 people through the mountainous Berber region. The killing took place in Larbaa Nath Irathen, in the Tizi Ouzou district, one of the worst hit by the fires. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Djamel Ben Ismail. The local prosecutor issued a statement on Thursday “following videos on Wednesday on social media showing the killing of a citizen (burned to death and lynched).”