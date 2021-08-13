Beautiful weekend weather ahead

As we look ahead to the weekend, one could argue this will be one of the nicest weekends 'weather-wise' of the year. Overnight lows Friday into Saturday will drop into the lower 50s with mainly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the west around 5-8 mph. Some areas could even dip into the upper 40s early Saturday morning!

Temperatures will start off in the lower 50s around 6-7 a.m Saturday. Highs will warm into the middle 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds are expected to be light out of the west-southwest around 3-5 mph. Humidity levels will be low with dew points in the middle 50s. Enjoy the afternoon Saturday!

Temperatures Sunday will be slightly warmer with winds shifting to the south. Highs will be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Overnight lows both Saturday and Sunday will still drop to a comfortable level in the middle 50s.

Our rain chances remain extremely limited over the next 7-days. Mainly dry conditions will dominate the region through Wednesday of next week. Our only favorable chance of isolated showers and storms looks to be on Thursday of next week. Other than that, we'll have dry and sunny skies through Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

Nick