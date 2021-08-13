Boston’s famed Skinny House back on market, listed for $1.2M

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s famous Skinny House is on the market for $1.2 million. The Boston Globe reports the vertically rectangular-shaped house was listed Monday. This is the first time its been on the market since 2017 when it was sold for $900,000. The home, located in Boston’s North End, is about 1,165 square feet. The house is barely 10 feet wide at its widest point. The humble abode narrows in the back, ending at 9.25 feet. Appointments are available to view the home, but potential buyers need to act quickly because the quaint house was sold in less than three months in 2017.