Heat wave edges higher in southern Europe, fuels wildfires

ROME (AP) — Intense heat baking Italy is creeping northward towards the popular tourist destination of Florence while wildfires charred the country’s south, and Spain appears headed for an all-time record high temperature as a heat wave keeps southern Europe in a fiery grip. Italy saw temperatures in places upwards of 40 C (104 F) on Friday, Rome remained broiling and health alerts were issued for Florence and Bologna for Friday and Saturday. While southern Europe is known for its sunny, hot summers, scientists voice little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events such as heat waves, droughts and wildfires.