Historic Kasson school building to become senior apartments

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Kasson Public School building, built in 1918 was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 2007, and now it's going to be transformed into upscale senior-living apartments.

The school district vacated the school in 2005, and sold it to the City of Kasson. A Limited Liability Limited Partnership group purchased the school in 2014 and has been seeking development plans since.

Over the years, volunteers have been working to maintain the building, which is located at 101 Third Avenue NW in Kasson. The volunteers hoped that the building would be transformed one day.

Previous attempts to turn the building into a library and a police station and city hall didn't work out.

The building will now transition into 30 apartments with high-end finishes and will be called Water Town Place.

The project developer said the apartments are not assisted-living units. They are for independent seniors who want to retire in a quiet, comfortable homes with a range of amenities.

"Somebody's gotta care about these buildings," Kasson Historic Properties co-manager Paul Warshauer said. "And I do, I like these historic buildings. They're problem children for many communities. but we like to help out."

One and two-bedroom apartments are proposed including unique split-level units. The tentative name of development is Water Tower Place which honors the city-owned National Register-listed 1895-era water tower located near the building.

Warshauer said the building will have a fitness center, a community room and a greenhouse.

Developers are working on getting government grants set aside for historic buildings.

The National Historical Places register mandates certain architecture and other parts of buildings like this are preserved when they are transformed.

Warshauer said they plan to begin construction in Jan. and the project will take approximately 1.5 years to finish.