Interim Superintendent further explains RPS safe learning proposal

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Class is almost in session. As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise week after week, Rochester Public Schools interim superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel has a plan to ensure schools stay open, and students, staff and faculty stay safe.

Dr. Pekel released a list of recommendations Friday morning, with plans to present his plan at Tuesday's school board meeting. First on the list, and one of the more divisive and controversial recommendations is universal masking.

"What we once thought and hoped, is that little kids don't get sick from COVID, and it's just not true," Pekel said.

RPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel is recommending universal masks and social distancing in all RPS buildings. "We gotta go back to masks for all our kids and staff," Pekel said. "And the providers and volunteers who work in our schools, too."

Pekel wants to require students two and older to wear masks inside all RPS buildings -- along with all staff members. Masking wouldn't be required outdoors, though. He's also proposing social distancing of three feet or more between all people in RPS buildings.

The recommendation echoes top health experts, like Director of the Center for Infectious Disease and Policy, Dr. Michael Osterholm.

"We have to understand the variant we are dealing with now, is not the same one that many of the studies that were done showing very low risk of transmission in schools last year," Dr. Osterholm said. "...I think masking is very important. We have to have adequate masking."

All extracurricular activities, volunteering and field trips should be allowed, as long as everyone is wearing masks. Pekel says it's a trade off.

RPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel released his safe learning plan Friday morning. "We are still really bringing our schools back to life," he said. "And frankly, [we are] doing everything we can do to avoid going back to a full distancing learning model."

Osterholm cautions that may not be possible.

"I think schools will need to have both, prepare for in-class materials as well as online," Dr. Osterholm said. "Now, we all want our kids in schools. We want them in school. But, the bottom line is that it's going to be very hard with this Delta variant."

Additionally, Pekel is asking that all staff and volunteers to report vaccination status -- along with parents of students reporting vaccination status. While it's voluntary, anonymous and optional form, Pekel says having that data would allow the district to better plan its COVID response.

"It would give us a tool that we really lack," Pekel said. "It would allow us to have a strategy that isn't a one-size-fits-all across the district. We could be treating schools differently based upon their actual data."

Pekel hopes this plan will keep schools staying open, and kids staying safe.

"We are going to keep our schools open. We are going to have our kids learning. We are going to have this district that has the Minnesota teacher of the year, who I just met with, and the many other talented teachers we have in our district, doing their thing with our kids this year," he said. "But, we are going to have to modify a little more than we would like to."

Dr. Pekel is also asking the board to consider delegating future decisions about face-mask-use to him. He wants the board to establish criteria to allow him to make administrative decisions about facial coverings quickly; similarly to how snow days are decided.

The mask mandate itself will come to a vote on Tuesday, at the school board meeting. There will also be an opportunity for public input regarding the other aspects of Dr. Pekel's safe learning plan.