MDH: Third COVID-19 dose not for everyone

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health says it is ready to start administering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as the state receives additional guidance from the CDC.

This comes after Thursday night's announcement from the FDA approving the additional dosage for immunocompromised Americans.

During Friday's COVID-19 update call, MDH said this updated guidance is a welcomed development in helping to protect some of our state's most vulnerable residents.

"We're reviewing the FDA updated authorization from last night, but very importantly waiting for additional clinical guidance from the CDC's advisory committee on immunization practices (ACIP)," Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

This would include specific information to know what immunocompromising conditions will qualify for that third shot.

"Because the data has really become much more clear in recent weeks and months that people who have a compromised immune system may not develop as good immune response to the first two doses of COVID-19 vaccine so that a third dose may help improve that protection," Malcolm said.

Once the state receives that information, it will be passed along to vaccine providers, who will then be able to administer a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

"Some of the estimates that the CDC has done, have estimated that 2.7 percent of the population would fall into this more severe immunocompromised category," said Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann.

"In Minnesota, looking at our 18 plus population, we estimated that was about 115,000 people," she said.

MDH wants to be clear, this is not a booster shot because it's not for everyone. This is simply an additional dose of the original series for those with an insufficient immune response.

Malcolm says the state is prepared to administer this third round of doses.

"And there are plenty of vaccine doses already here in the state to get third doses to this eligible population, along with everyone else who is eligible for first and second doses," Malcolm said.

MDH wants to remind everyone who still has not received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, that the $100 Visa gift card is still available for those who get vaccinated between now and Sunday, August 15.