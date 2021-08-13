Residents flee another western Mexico town amid gang fights

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Residents of yet another township in western Mexico have begun fleeing, after they were caught in the crossfire of turf battles between rival drug cartels. The parish priest of the town of Coalcoman said in a letter that roads had been cut and townspeople had trouble getting supplies. Local media posted photos of dozens of townspeople walking down dirt roads dragging suitcases. The scene in Coalcoman, in the western state of Michoacan, is similar to what happened in the neighboring township of Aguililla earlier this year. The Jalisco cartel is fighting the rival United Cartels for control of the area.