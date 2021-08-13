Rochester Assembly Church hosting block party for city community

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- One church is helping Rochester residents looking for a way to enjoy Friday's nice weather.

The Rochester Assembly Church in the northwest part of town is hosting a block party from 5:30 until 8 p.m. Friday night, welcome to all members of the Rochester community.

There will be live music, inflatables, food, games and more -- and it's all free.

The church is located off 18th Avenue Northwest.

Organizers say they are expecting around 1,000 attendees this year.