Rochester Public Schools Superintendent recommends mask mandate for schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel will give his Safe Learning Plan recommendations to the school board on Tuesday, August 17.

Dr. Pekel said in memo sent Friday morning that he wants to strengthen his original mask proposal to see face coverings for all students over the age of two and all staff members.

He also intends to require social distancing of three feet or more between all people in Rochester Public School buildings. Masking would not be required outdoors.

Dr. Pekel wants staff and volunteers to report their vaccine status and parents to report their children's vaccine status to the school. However, he is proposing that this reporting be anonymous and optional.

Another proposal is that vaccine clinics be operating at school sites.

Dr. Pekel says all extracurricular activities, volunteering and field trips should be allowed as long as everyone is wearing face coverings.

He is asking that the school board delegate future decisions about face mask use to him as interim superintendent in the future.