RPS parents react to possible mask mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Friday, the Rochester Public Schools interim superintendent announced that the district is asking the school board to require masks for all students and staff.

KTTC's asked parents to share their opinions on the possible school mandate.

"Wearing masks is going to keep the school open. Because you know the second one kid comes to school and they have COVID and they give it to their whole classroom the whole school or the though whole district is going to shut down again," said Jacki Tourand, an RPS parent.

Tourand's fear is for schools to go back to distance learning. One big reason is because her son has a speech delay.

"The huge amount of progress that we saw in the short amount of time that he actually got to do in-person learning last year, was so amazing," she said.

KTTC also asked parents to share their opinion on Facebook.

"No masks. Our children are struggling not being able to see faces. Non-verbal communication is so essential."

"I wish parents were given the option to decide what’s right for THEIR kids but such is not the case."

Another wrote:

"I think it should be up to the parents. That is how are u going to keep young children wearing mask all day. I know if I was a young child that thing wouldn't be staying on all day."

Some parents are all for the mandate.

"Absolutely necessary to wear masks and protect our children."

"As a parent of an 11 year old middle schooler who isn’t eligible for the vaccine, a mandate would mean a huge stress relief."

The masks in schools debate is happening all over the country

And come Tuesday the RPS school board will make its big decision.

One person emailed us saying:

"I am absolutely against it. The kids are traumatized by masks and there are studies to prove masks don’t work. Special needs kids need to see people’s lips move to make out words. Deaf people read lips. Socializing is done without masks. The virus particles are too small and go right through masks. We do not muzzle our children."

"It's what's going to keep the kids safe. And unfortunately, I think there's a lot of misinformation out there about whether masks work. And I tend to be somebody who agrees with experts," Tourand said.

