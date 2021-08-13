Taliban sweep across Afghanistan’s south; take 4 more cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -- The Taliban have completed their sweep of the country's south.

On Friday, they took four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive that is gradually encircling Kabul, just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war.

The latest significant blow was the loss of the capital of Helmand province on Friday.

American, British and allied NATO forces fought some of the bloodiest battles there in the past 20 years.

The insurgents have taken around half of the country's 34 provincial capitals in recent days.

That includes the country's second- and third-largest cities, Herat and Kandahar.

The Taliban now control more than two-thirds of Afghanistan just weeks before the U.S. plans to withdraw its last troops.