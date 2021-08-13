The Latest: Germany reducing embassy staff in Afghan capital

Germany’s foreign minister says that his country is reducing its embassy staff in Kabul to “the operationally necessary, absolute minimum” due to the tense security situation in Afghanistan. Heiko Maas told reporters on Friday that a “crisis support team” is immediately being sent to the Afghan capital to increase security at the embassy. He called on all German citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately, adding that planned charter flights would be brought forward to fly diplomats and local staff working for the embassy out of the country. Maas said visas for Afghan will also be issued in Germany to speed up the process of getting people out of the country.