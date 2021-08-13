US case against Huawei CFO ‘flawed,’ her lawyers say

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies attacked the case against her as “fatally flawed” and full of “shifting theories” during an extradition hearing Friday. Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial office at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants Meng Wanzhou extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. It says Meng, 49, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.