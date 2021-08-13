White Sox win in walk-off fashion, an amazing experience in Iowa

DYERSVILLE, Iowa. (KTTC) -- Fans were treated to a walk-off finish in the first-ever MLB game in Iowa. Tim Anderson hit the final 'corn' shot to seal the deal. This after the Yankees put up four runs in the top of the 9th. The Hawkeye state couldn't have asked for a better MLB game.

Holy Moses. Sox win in walkoff fashion. Somewhere Shoeless Joe Jackson is smiling. pic.twitter.com/XOPcqXUqLn — Kamie Roesler (@KamieRoeslerTC) August 13, 2021

There were eight home runs in the game. Eight balls went over the fence landing in the coveted corn, representing the corn from the 'Field of Dreams' movie. The MLB stadium was not far from the original movie site, just a short walk away...through the corn of course.

Perhaps better than the actual game, if this is possible, was how Iowa made this game happen with such excellence. The original movie site in Dyersville is still in pristine condition, now thirty years later. People from all over the country visit it. It is where the movie was actually shot.

Ghost players from the original movie were there. Most still living in Dyersville. In order to get to the MLB game, you had to walk through a cornfield, actually entering a path through a few rows of corn. Also, the movie soundtrack was playing while fans made their way to the stadium. The crowd likely spent hundreds on their single tickets, and that excitement showed. For just under 8,000 people, the fans were electric.