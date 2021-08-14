Beautiful weather continues Sunday; Limited rain chances next week

A quiet evening is on tap for the region with clear skies. Overnight temperatures will cool down into the mid-50s with light winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Another beautiful day is in store for our area on Sunday with widespread sunshine and low humidity as high pressure remains in control of the Upper Midwest. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with dew points in the 50s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Our quiet weather pattern continues into the start of the new week with limited rain chances. Monday will see mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Dew points creep back into the low 60s on Tuesday before more humid conditions move in on Wednesday. Both days will see afternoon temperatures in the low 80s with mainly sunny skies.

Muggy conditions continue into the end of the week with highs in the low 80s on Thursday. Thursday afternoon and evening could see a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the majority of the day. Partly sunny skies continue into Friday and Saturday with highs cooling slightly in the mid to upper 80s.